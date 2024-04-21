Steem (STEEM) Market Capitalization Reaches $126.01 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 21st. One Steem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000421 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Steem has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar. Steem has a total market cap of $126.01 million and approximately $6.21 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,010.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $503.14 or 0.00773941 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.21 or 0.00129531 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00008853 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00042271 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.84 or 0.00182807 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.77 or 0.00050403 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.77 or 0.00107327 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 460,304,370 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official website is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

