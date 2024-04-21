KOK (KOK) Price Hits $0.0049 on Major Exchanges

KOK (KOK) traded up 21.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. One KOK token can currently be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KOK has a market capitalization of $2.47 million and $467,208.31 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, KOK has traded up 49% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get KOK alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00009440 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00011629 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001507 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,964.28 or 0.99929668 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00010818 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00009284 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000058 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK (CRYPTO:KOK) is a token. Its launch date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00402891 USD and is up 2.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $343,614.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KOK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.