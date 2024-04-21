Qtum (QTUM) Price Hits $4.21 on Top Exchanges

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for $4.21 or 0.00006469 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Qtum has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Qtum has a market capitalization of $440.52 million and $61.77 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,145.12 or 0.04837899 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.07 or 0.00057023 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00023299 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00009846 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00011870 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00013422 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00003710 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

