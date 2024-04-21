T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF) Position Increased by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) by 895.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 90,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,478 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF were worth $2,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 76.7% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 21,287 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,150,000. Financial Security Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,457,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $697,000.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TCAF traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.87. 664,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,202. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 0.88. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $23.95 and a 12 month high of $30.34.

About T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

