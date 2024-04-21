Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Acquires 28,831 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 172.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,831 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.0% of Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $234.99. The company had a trading volume of 459,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,481. The company has a market cap of $60.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $250.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $241.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.26.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.