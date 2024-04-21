Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $3.71 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $3,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 125.4% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 214.3% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

IUSG stock traded down $2.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 610,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,256. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $87.64 and a 1 year high of $118.45. The stock has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.20.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.1667 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

