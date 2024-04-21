Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% in the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 24,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA JEPI traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $55.45. 3,193,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,600,742. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.54. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $51.38 and a 1-year high of $57.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.30.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.