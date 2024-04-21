Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,082 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 73.0% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth about $35,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $475.00 to $518.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $486.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,874 shares of company stock worth $7,249,946. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:LMT traded up $7.78 on Friday, reaching $463.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,388,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,270. The company has a market cap of $111.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.48. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $393.77 and a 12-month high of $495.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $440.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $442.88.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 45.74%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

See Also

