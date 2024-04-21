Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) by 19,442.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 115,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,712 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August were worth $3,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAUG. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 43,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 6,445 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 6,186 shares in the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after buying an additional 50,773 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 36,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after buying an additional 40,843 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Stock Performance

PAUG stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.40. The company had a trading volume of 55,219 shares. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.36. The firm has a market cap of $772.28 million, a P/E ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.61.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

