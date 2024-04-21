Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Acquires 1,397 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $4,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 27,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of BATS:NOBL traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.03. The company had a trading volume of 557,098 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.67. The stock has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.73. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.