Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $4.96 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,812,489,000 after acquiring an additional 953,293,870 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at about $3,749,602,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,583,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,854,000 after purchasing an additional 20,165,188 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $770,000,000. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after buying an additional 7,845,566 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.78. The stock had a trading volume of 8,422,539 shares. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.13. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

