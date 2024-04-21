Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Invests $16.68 Million in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 311,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,677,000. Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF makes up about 1.5% of Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DCOR. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hemington Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $871,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,132,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.37. 40,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,971. Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF has a 52 week low of $45.61 and a 52 week high of $58.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.14.

