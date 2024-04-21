Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,602 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up 1.2% of Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $12,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 112,899.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 291,847,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,633,215,000 after acquiring an additional 291,588,855 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 530.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,529,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,549,000 after acquiring an additional 6,335,053 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10,002.7% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,948,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899,543 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $95,669,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,308.6% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,644,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,597 shares during the last quarter.

VEU traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.22. 3,176,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,729,948. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.14. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $49.47 and a 1-year high of $59.00.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

