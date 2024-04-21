Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $6.69 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 38,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Heritage Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 105,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,413,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 7,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 220,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,842,000 after buying an additional 90,517 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,530,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,031,832,000 after buying an additional 157,269 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.22. The company had a trading volume of 4,812,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,451,159. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.00. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $111.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

