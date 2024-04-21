Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Stock Holdings Lessened by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 753,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,333 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises approximately 4.1% of Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $43,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,493.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 73,798 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $943,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 7,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $153,000.

Shares of VGSH traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,441,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,226,869. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.33 and a 1-year high of $58.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.96.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2019 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

