Northwest Capital Management Inc Invests $122,000 in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 7,890 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 163.9% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 72,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 45,032 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 303.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 579,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,164,000 after purchasing an additional 435,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $299,000.

Get iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA TFLO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,769,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,008,560. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.59 and its 200 day moving average is $50.58. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.37 and a fifty-two week high of $50.76.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.