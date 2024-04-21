Northwest Capital Management Inc Has $110,000 Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 745 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 4,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 610,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $90,009,000 after buying an additional 27,677 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 181,768 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,794,000 after buying an additional 26,355 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $2,239,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD stock traded down $8.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $146.64. The company had a trading volume of 71,618,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,647,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.02 and a 1 year high of $227.30. The company has a market capitalization of $236.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 282.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $179.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.92.

Insider Activity

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,069.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,069.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,248,089.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 341,143 shares of company stock valued at $62,580,844. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.59.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.