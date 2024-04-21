Northwest Capital Management Inc Trims Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Northwest Capital Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 54.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MDLZ. Citigroup cut their target price on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays cut their target price on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.89.

Mondelez International Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.11. 11,020,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,325,037. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $78.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.46.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.83%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

