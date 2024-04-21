Northwest Capital Management Inc Sells 312 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Northwest Capital Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 86,013.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,038,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,363,000 after purchasing an additional 9,028,012 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 298.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,163,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617,445 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 602.0% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,252,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931,320 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 282.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,536,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $93,781,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.00. 14,695,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,407,366. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $33.76 and a 1-year high of $54.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.27.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

