Cronos Price Hits $0.13 on Major Exchanges (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 21st. In the last week, Cronos has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. One Cronos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000199 BTC on exchanges. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $3.43 billion and approximately $11.55 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.06 or 0.00057039 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00023304 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00009750 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00013433 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00003711 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00006258 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Cronos Profile

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

