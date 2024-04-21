Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 241,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,497 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 89,592.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,257,000,000 after buying an additional 160,963,976 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $3,150,472,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 10.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,772,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,161,261,000 after purchasing an additional 9,393,992 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,499,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,073,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419,929 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $311,238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.00. 38,372,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,236,664. The firm has a market cap of $147.23 billion, a PE ratio of 72.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.23 and a 1-year high of $40.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.65.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Argus lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.88.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

