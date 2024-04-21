Northwest Capital Management Inc Increases Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,176 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Oracle were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Oracle by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 27,030 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in Oracle by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 116,211 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $12,252,000 after buying an additional 13,242 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Oracle by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 508,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $53,590,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Down 1.0 %

ORCL traded down $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.88. The stock had a trading volume of 8,251,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,931,178. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. The company has a market capitalization of $315.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $93.29 and a one year high of $132.77.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. William Blair raised Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. HSBC lifted their target price on Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.76.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

