Northwest Capital Management Inc Acquires 108 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 15,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI traded down $1.94 on Friday, reaching $245.23. 3,469,003 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,303,386. The firm has a market cap of $367.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $200.20 and a 12 month high of $261.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $253.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.70.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

