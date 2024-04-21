Northwest Capital Management Inc Raises Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,458 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Northwest Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Northwest Capital Management Inc owned 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $5,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.69. 334,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,080. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.40 and a 200 day moving average of $73.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.09. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $62.87 and a 1 year high of $81.74.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

