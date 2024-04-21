First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) Shares Sold by Northwest Capital Management Inc

Northwest Capital Management Inc lowered its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 83,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,480 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF makes up 0.7% of Northwest Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UCON. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 1,508.0% during the 4th quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 107.4% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

UCON stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.25. The stock had a trading volume of 734,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,861. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.36. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.45 and a 1-year high of $24.85.

About First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

