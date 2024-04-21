Northwest Capital Management Inc Acquires 278,581 Shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ)

Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ – Free Report) by 122.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 506,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 278,581 shares during the quarter. Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for 6.0% of Northwest Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Northwest Capital Management Inc owned about 4.67% of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $17,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 235.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,775.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 282.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $121,000.

Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.88. 149,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,897. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.11 and its 200 day moving average is $32.95. Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $29.62 and a 52 week high of $37.78.

About Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Long Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted Index of U.S. Investment-grade Treasury bonds with remaining maturities of 10 years or more. SCHQ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

