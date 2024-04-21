JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Sold by Northwest Capital Management Inc

Northwest Capital Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,404 shares during the quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

JPST stock remained flat at $50.34 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,947,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,810,098. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.34 and its 200-day moving average is $50.27. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.93 and a 52 week high of $50.51.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

