SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by Northwest Capital Management Inc

Northwest Capital Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 31,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,011,000 after purchasing an additional 197,709 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $419,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of SPLG traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $58.24. The stock had a trading volume of 10,457,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,929,741. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.10 and a 200 day moving average of $56.07. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $47.48 and a twelve month high of $61.69.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.