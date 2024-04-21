Northwest Capital Management Inc Purchases 32,277 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 1,014.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,277 shares during the quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 35.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 16.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 24.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 5,788 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $9,283,000.

FBND traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.24. 1,533,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,312,393. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.15. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $42.45 and a 12-month high of $46.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.78.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

