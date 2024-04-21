Northwest Capital Management Inc Sells 5,748 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Northwest Capital Management Inc decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,748 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up 1.4% of Northwest Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $4,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 13,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 67,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.72. 2,457,886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,234,355. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $65.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.26. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 0.49.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

