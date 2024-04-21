Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Cuts Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lowered its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,212 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Netflix were worth $20,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in Netflix by 157.6% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 2,543 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Netflix by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 149,633 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $72,853,000 after purchasing an additional 21,988 shares during the last quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 58,441 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $28,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Netflix by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 44,664 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $21,746,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on NFLX. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Netflix from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Netflix from $580.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Netflix from $580.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $630.58.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 13,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.80, for a total transaction of $7,425,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $7,118,342. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 13,655 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.80, for a total value of $7,425,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $7,118,342. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total value of $38,707,632.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,379.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 268,335 shares of company stock worth $151,619,811 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $55.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $555.04. 16,449,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,885,287. The company has a market capitalization of $240.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $605.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $514.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $315.62 and a 52-week high of $639.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.46% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.13 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Profile



Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

