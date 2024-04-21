OLD National Bancorp IN Reduces Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $18,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DE. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 264.7% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on DE. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Melius cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $433.28.

Deere & Company Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:DE traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $400.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,125,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,741. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $385.86 and a 200-day moving average of $383.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $345.55 and a 52-week high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 27.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.12%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

