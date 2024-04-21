Northwest Capital Management Inc Reduces Stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2024

Northwest Capital Management Inc reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRAFree Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,439 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Northwest Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Northwest Capital Management Inc owned about 0.12% of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF worth $2,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,505,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,073,000 after acquiring an additional 280,880 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,232,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,173,000 after purchasing an additional 22,605 shares in the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 196.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,068,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,113,000 after purchasing an additional 707,935 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,009,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,959,000 after purchasing an additional 99,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,812,000.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

IFRA stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.74. The company had a trading volume of 117,215 shares. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.16.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

