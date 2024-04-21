OLD National Bancorp IN Increases Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 110,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $11,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 208.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSM shares. StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of TSM stock traded down $4.57 on Friday, hitting $127.70. 28,284,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,782,170. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $662.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.15. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $81.21 and a one year high of $158.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.21.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.21% and a net margin of 38.15%. The company had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.4408 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.76%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.