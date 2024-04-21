Conflux (CFX) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $983.96 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. During the last seven days, Conflux has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. Conflux has a market capitalization of $983.96 million and $40.44 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000383 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 4,992,392,152 coins and its circulating supply is 3,942,391,097 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Conflux Coin Trading

