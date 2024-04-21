OLD National Bancorp IN Acquires 22,509 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 453,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,509 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 5.2% of OLD National Bancorp IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $198,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Motco increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% during the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO traded down $3.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $455.10. 9,787,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,531,457. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $469.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $438.13. The company has a market cap of $412.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $370.92 and a one year high of $483.23.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

