Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.91 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,665 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 202.2% during the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $2.88 on Friday, reaching $147.05. 87,074,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,857,384. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.22 and a 52 week high of $299.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $178.51 and a 200 day moving average of $211.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSLA. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Tesla from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. China Renaissance began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total transaction of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,631,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 209,098 shares of company stock valued at $38,802,534. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

