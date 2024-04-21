OLD National Bancorp IN Trims Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 119,004 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,807 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $13,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $766,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 591.5% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 225,953 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $24,871,000 after buying an additional 193,278 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $847,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,042,235 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $224,789,000 after purchasing an additional 246,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on ABT. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.90.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.28. 10,533,616 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,474,096. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.74. The firm has a market cap of $186.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.74. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $89.67 and a fifty-two week high of $121.64.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.88 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John A. Jr. Mccoy sold 472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $55,932.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,760 shares in the company, valued at $2,223,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $114,115.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,697 shares in the company, valued at $14,895,094.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John A. Jr. Mccoy sold 472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $55,932.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,223,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,435 shares of company stock worth $6,451,298 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

