SOLVE Hits One Day Trading Volume of $214,021.54 (SOLVE)

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. Over the last week, SOLVE has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. SOLVE has a total market capitalization of $15.58 million and $214,021.54 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SOLVE token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0212 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SOLVE Token Profile

SOLVE (SOLVE) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 25th, 2017. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 734,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SOLVE is solve.care. The official message board for SOLVE is medium.com/solve-care. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care.

SOLVE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOLVE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SOLVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

