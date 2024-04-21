Wrapped TRON Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.15 Million (WTRX)

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. Wrapped TRON has a total market capitalization of $9.73 billion and approximately $1.15 million worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wrapped TRON has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. One Wrapped TRON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000171 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 87,594,221,522 coins and its circulating supply is 87,594,215,131 coins. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wrapped TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. Wrapped TRON’s official website is tron.network.

Buying and Selling Wrapped TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 87,598,358,505.12738 with 87,598,351,607.13553 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.11107619 USD and is up 0.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $879,614.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

