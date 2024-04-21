MagnetGold Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1,104.96 (MTG)

MagnetGold (MTG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 21st. MagnetGold has a total market cap of $32.29 million and approximately $1,104.96 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MagnetGold token can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000182 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MagnetGold has traded 46.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About MagnetGold

MagnetGold was first traded on August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,606,905 tokens. MagnetGold’s official website is mtggold.com/indexmain.html. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484980/mtggold-whitepaper.pdf)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484980/mtggold-whitepaper.pdf)”

MagnetGold Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MagnetGold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MagnetGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

