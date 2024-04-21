Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Sells 1,354 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP decreased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $24,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 20,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $839,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $1,651,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 261,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,072,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 111,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,518,000 after acquiring an additional 40,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Argus lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Eva C. Boratto acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

NYSE UPS traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $142.77. 5,118,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,563,615. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.18. The company has a market cap of $121.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.68 and a 1-year high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 83.70%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

