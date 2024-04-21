OLD National Bancorp IN Purchases 90,075 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 46.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 285,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,075 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of OLD National Bancorp IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $31,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 78.8% in the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 173.7% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SHV traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,259,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,363,908. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.85 and a one year high of $110.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.28.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.4819 dividend. This represents a $5.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.