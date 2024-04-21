OLD National Bancorp IN Decreases Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 354,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 23,108 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $18,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 1,355.9% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 38,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total transaction of $1,944,699.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 386,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,504,523.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Schlumberger news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 38,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total transaction of $1,944,699.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 386,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,504,523.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $1,052,607.15. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,855.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 172,191 shares of company stock worth $8,636,322. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE SLB traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.85. The stock had a trading volume of 16,841,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,854,654. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $42.73 and a 1 year high of $62.12. The stock has a market cap of $71.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 36.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on SLB shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.31.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

