Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 221.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,048 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 89,097.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,514,000 after purchasing an additional 29,170,366 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,033,348,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 29,922.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,032,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,186,000 after acquiring an additional 6,012,281 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 426.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV stock traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $166.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,532,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,932,933. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $175.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $182.89. The stock has a market cap of $294.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.96, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 162.28% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 227.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 5,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.65, for a total value of $908,687.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,546.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other AbbVie news, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 5,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.65, for a total value of $908,687.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,546.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 138,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.27, for a total value of $24,572,458.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 519,099 shares in the company, valued at $92,020,679.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 383,324 shares of company stock valued at $67,780,003. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair upgraded AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial increased their price target on AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays increased their price target on AbbVie from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.43.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AbbVie

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.