WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Hits $0.0053 on Top Exchanges

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $4.07 million and $266,027.99 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $84.63 or 0.00130262 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00008857 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00011933 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000160 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001481 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.