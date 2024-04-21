Worldcoin (WLD) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.06 Billion

Worldcoin (WLD) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. Worldcoin has a total market cap of $1.06 billion and $279.97 million worth of Worldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Worldcoin token can now be bought for about $5.52 or 0.00008503 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Worldcoin has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Worldcoin Token Profile

Worldcoin launched on July 24th, 2023. Worldcoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,510,802 tokens. Worldcoin’s official website is worldcoin.org. Worldcoin’s official Twitter account is @worldcoin. The official message board for Worldcoin is worldcoin.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Worldcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcoin (WLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Worldcoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 191,379,219.24091148 in circulation. The last known price of Worldcoin is 5.58444293 USD and is up 11.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 277 active market(s) with $306,531,866.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://worldcoin.org/.”

