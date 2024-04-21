Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Holdings Cut by Brendel Financial Advisors LLC

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSP traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $159.81. 8,816,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,686,133. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.93. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $133.34 and a 12 month high of $169.80.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

