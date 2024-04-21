Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $1.67 Million Investment in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,170 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 77,713 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,914,000 after buying an additional 13,458 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,472,000. Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 11,549 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,080,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 838,156 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $441,264,000 after purchasing an additional 9,936 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 80,469 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $42,364,000 after purchasing an additional 7,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on UNH. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $618.00 to $584.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $607.00 to $546.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $675.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $570.05.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $7.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $501.13. 6,618,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,233,813. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $488.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $515.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.54. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $436.38 and a one year high of $554.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $99.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.23 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 45.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total transaction of $451,127.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,977,233.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total transaction of $451,127.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,977,233.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total value of $597,581.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,364 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,306.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

