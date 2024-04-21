PSI Advisors LLC Has $3.49 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

PSI Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of PSI Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Eukles Asset Management grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $4.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $497.53. 6,355,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,957,840. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $513.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $479.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $405.54 and a 52 week high of $527.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

